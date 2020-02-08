Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Lillian Lindsay will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11-12, with burial at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. (Gilmore)
Lindsay, Lillian
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Lindsay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately