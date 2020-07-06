April 22, 1960 - June 30, 2020 Karen Denise Lindsay, affectionately called "Kuda," peacefully passed away at her home in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, following a brief period of illness. She was preceded in death by her father, William Lindsay; and a brother, Marvin Lindsay. She was born in Winston-Salem to JoAnne Lindsay and William Lindsay on April 22, 1960. She was a 1978 graduate of Reynolds High School and a former employee of Reynolds America and Brighton Gardens Assisted Living. Survivors include her daughter, LaShanda Ratliff; mother, JoAnne Lindsay; brothers, William S. (LaNorma) Lindsay and Gregory (Teaquoise) Lindsay; devoted grandmother, Mable Glenn; aunts, Barbara (Bobby) France and Lola Lindsay; uncle, Willie L. Glenn; a special cousin, Talaia Claggett; and several extended family members. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Interment will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

