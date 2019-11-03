November 2, 1921 - November 1, 2019 Claude Kenneth Lindsay, 97, passed away on Friday, November 1st at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Yadkin County, North Carolina on November 2, 1921 to the late Robert Patterson and Emma Myers Lindsay. He served in World War II in the United States Army. He was a POW in Germany and a recipient of the Purple Heart. After his service, he worked for Cochran Calloway Furniture for 40 plus years. He supported several veterans affairs groups. Claude was a person who could really fix anything. He will be remembered as a "jack of all trades." He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Betsy Donevant Lindsay. He is survived by his son Kenneth Wayne of Lewisville; daughter Linda Lindsay Pernell (Arnold) of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren Daniel Pernell (Cami), Kristen P. Nichols (Brandon), and Jessica Jenkins (Josh); and seven great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel. The visitation will be held one hour before. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with full military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse Heal Our Patriots, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 in memory of Claude Lindsay. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
