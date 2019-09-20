December 11, 1922 - September 17, 2019 Mrs. Ruby Messick Sneed Lindley, after a period of declining health, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Bermuda Commons in Advance, NC at the age of 96. She was born on December 11, 1922 to the late Glenn C. and Ethel McCann Messick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Sneed; second husband, Jonas Lindley; infant daughter, Eleanor Sneed; brothers, Grady, David, Bill, and Harold Messick; and a special aunt, Vaude McCann. Ruby is survived by her daughters: Billie Sneed Owen, Joyce Lindley (Gary) Hudson, and Beverly Lindley (Mike) Smith; grandchildren: Scott (Teresa) Owen, Amy (Robert) Tilson, and April (Scott) Williamson: great-grandchildren: Sabrina Cox Grindall, Chris Owen, Christian Cox, Lindley Cox Harris, Nick Owen, Matt Tilson, and Michael Cox; great-great-grandchildren, Micah Harris and Addy Owen and her mother, Sarah; brother, Bob (Hilda) Messick; and many nieces and nephews. Ruby trusted the Lord as her Savior around the age of 10 and became a member of East 25th Street Baptist Church, now Crestwood Baptist Church, and in February of 1994 she joined Temple Baptist Church in Lewisville, NC under the leadership of her late son-in-law, Rev. Bud Owen. She was an active member until the end. Ruby loved music and had been a member of the choir singing solos, in duets, trios, and quartets during her life. Church and family were her life and she delighted in helping and serving others. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. On behalf of the family, we extend our sincere appreciation to the staff, nurses, and many CNA's who lovingly cared for Momma during this time. Also, we appreciate so much the Liberty Home Care and Hospice Services team. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to Liberty Hospice, 1007 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, NC 27360, or a charity of your choice. Rest in peace sweet Momma. We love you. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC

