March 2, 1944 - June 19, 2020 Clyde was born and raised in Winston-Salem. He attended Southside Baptist Church. He played the trumpet and trombone and participated in the Salem Easter Sunrise service. He graduated from Reynolds High '62 and Wake Forest College '66. He earned his M. Ed. from UNC-G '86 and did doctoral studies in mathematics education. A man of many talents and pursuits, he was a minister at a church in King and a choir master in Germany through the Journeyman program. He studied theology in Switzerland. He lived for many years in Germany where he worked as a baggage handler for Pan Am. He traveled extensively through Europe on his motorcycle. During the Vietnam War, he served in a secure bunker in Germany for the Army working on secret documents. He even spent several years working as a respiratory therapist. Eventually he found his calling in education, teaching German and English at Reynolds High, taking students overseas, and working in Greensboro and Raleigh with the State Department of Education on testing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and listening to classical music. When Clyde retired, he moved to CT to be with his new wife, and there he tutored students in English, chemistry, calculus, and physics at her school, The Gunnery. In those retired years, he enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing bridge. He loved his long annual trips to Paris where he could enjoy the museums, operas, and French culture and share these experiences with his girls. At the age of 76, Clyde passed away on June 19th, 2020 quite unexpectedly but without pain during a short stay at Baptist Hospital. Clyde is predeceased by his parents Ruth Hepler Lincoln and Clyde Roy Lincoln Jr. and his brother Tim Lincoln. He is survived by his wife Karen Lincoln and his ex-wife Barbara Nelson who gave him three beautiful daughters: Patricia Lincoln (David), Heather Lincoln (Matteo), and Lindsay Lincoln (Peter). Tricia gave him three handsome grandsons: Leal, Samuel, and Wiley. He is also survived by his sister Linda Miller (Dan), his sister-in-law Joan Lincoln, multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts Alma Needham and Louise Hepler. There will eventually be a small family celebration of life. Clyde wished to be buried in Paris at Pere Lachaise cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
