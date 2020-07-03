June 14, 1945 - July 1, 2020 Johnny Phillip "Phil" Light, 75, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service at Main Street United Methodist Church Cemetery. A native of Kingsport, TN, Phil was the husband of Patsy Wilson "Pat" Light and the son of the late Rev. William G. Light and Vernie Johnson Light. He attended East Tennessee State University. Phil was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and the Methodist Men's Group. He was also a member of the Kernersville Lions Club, and the Kernersville Jaycees. Phil was a loving husband , father, and "Poppy" to his four grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Pat of the home; sons, Damon Light and wife, Amy of Raleigh, NC, and Derek Light and wife, Becky of Kernersville, NC; and grandchildren, Katelyn, Connor, Chance, and Kelsey. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Light, and Doug Light. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

