November 7, 1960 - June 14, 2020 Scott David Lichtenhan, of Lewisville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 14th, 2020 at the age of 59. Scott was born November 7th, 1960 in Topeka, KS to Vera Ann and Robert Lichtenhan. After moving to Winston-Salem in his teenage years, he graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1979 and attended Forsyth Technical Community College, graduating with an Associate's degree in Criminal Justice. He then graduated from the Durham Police and Fire Academy and served the city of Durham Department of Public Safety, before returning to Winston-Salem in 1987 and joining the Winston-Salem Police Department. He served the city of Winston-Salem with distinction for over 25 years before retiring as a Corporal and Field Training Officer. After retirement from the WSPD, he continued to serve the Winston-Salem community by being heavily involved working with Habitat for Humanity, and the Epiphany Builders at the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, where he was a longtime member. He continued to stay busy by working as a Service Concierge Driver at Flow Lexus of Winston-Salem, as a production assistant for Great Scenic Railway Journeys of PBS television, as well as assisting with the restoration of antique railroad cars and equipment. Scott was an avid sports fan, particularly NASCAR and football, where his favorite teams were the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas State University Wildcats. His hobbies included riding his motorcycle, where he was a member of the Blue Knights; traveling the world to places such as Europe where he toured England and Italy, sailed and snorkeled throughout the Caribbean, and toured all throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico. He had a love for Aviation and Railroading, was a big movie buff and film collector; a skilled and valued handyman who always ready to take on the challenge of helping complete his own and others' home improvement projects; and was a huge and longtime Jimmy Buffett fan and a true Parrothead at heart. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lee Lichtenhan of Warrensburg, MO. He is survived by his mother Vera Ann Lichtenhan of Warrensburg, MO, his wife Kelly and 3 children, Jonathan (wife Carrie and baby to be born in November) of Monroe, NC, Andrew of San Francisco, CA, and Chelsea (fiancé John Walker) of Winston-Salem, NC; his sisters Shelly Brady of Chesterfield, MO, and Stephanie Duel of Leadville, CO; Mother-In-Law Beverly Minick of Winston-Salem; brothers and sisters-in-law, David Shaffer (Colleen) of Advance, NC, Robert Minick (Melvalee) of North Wilkesboro, NC, Daniel Minick (Louisa) of Lighthouse Point, FL, and Heidi Starke (David) of Chesterland OH; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a host of beloved family and friends throughout the Winston-Salem area and across the country. In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made in his memory to the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately