January 2, 1957 - June 10, 2020 Mrs. Vicky Charlene Lowe Lewis, 63, of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Vicky was born in Forsyth County to the late Dillon Lowe and Alma Johnson Lowe on January 2, 1957. Vicky was a Christian woman who never met a stranger, she would always seek out someone to talk to. She was resilient and generous. Vicky loved her family and her grandchildren was her heart. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Lowe. She is survived by her loving husband Howell "Jack" Lewis; children, Mark Lewis (Becky); Cristy Rominger (Lance); Kimberly Sawyer (Andrew); grandchildren, Tyler; Kyra; Connor and Cameron; sisters, Shirley Pope; Wanda Pellerin; Linda de la Cruz (Chevella); brother, Ray Lowe (Judy). A family graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. James Demby and Bro. Bob Whitaker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Pine Chapel Moravian Church, 324 Goldfloss Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
