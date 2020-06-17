February 3, 1986 - June 12, 2020 Thomas Edward "Tommy" Lewis, Sr., 34, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020. He was born February 3, 1986, in Forsyth County, to Edward and JoAnn Lewis. Tommy graduated from RJ Reynolds High School and attended Winston-Salem State University where he played football. He and his wife, Renee, were married on September 15, 2007. Tommy was an employee of Le Bleu Water Company for the past 10 years. He attended Lexwin Baptist Church for nearly his entire life, and always instilled the importance of church and faith in his children. Tommy was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. Tommy is survived by his wife, Renee; three children, Katlyn, Thomas Jr., and James Lewis; parents, Edward and Joann Lewis; a sister, Heather Lewis (Matthew); mother-in-law, Helen Hambleton; Mildred "Mamaw" Henderson; 2 nieces, Anna and Alexis Curado; 2 nephews, Matthew Pearson III and Michael Curado; 1 aunt, Annette Kelley (Mike); 3 uncles, David Lewis (Betty), John Lewis, and Ken Henderson (Cathy); brother-in-law, Travis Whitlock; sister-in-law, Faye Curado; and many loving cousins. A funeral service will be held 2pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at Lexwin Baptist Church, in Winston-Salem. A visitation will be from 12:30-2 pm prior to the service. The service will be live streamed on the church website at www.lexwin.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Missions Fund at Lexwin Baptist Church, 100 Wainwright St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
