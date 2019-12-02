March 18, 1939 - November 30, 2019 Dorothy Ann Stevens Lewis went home to be with her Lord Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Dorothy was born on March 18, 1939 in Stokes County to the late Edgar and Blannie Wilson Stevens. She was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church, and was active in The Senior Club and The Golden Girls and Boys Club. She was retired from Stokes County School System (South Stokes). Dorothy loved traveling, cooking and painting ceramics and Elvis Presley. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her, Son-in-Law; J.D. Lawson,1 brother; Bill Stevens and sister; Amer Jean Mabe. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Tony Lee Lewis; 3 daughters, Dawn Lawson, Tamra Rhodes (Mike) and Beth Leisure (Lee); 2 grandchildren, Jonathan Bullins and Emma Leisure; and 3 great grandchildren, Blake, Justin and Waylan Bullins. Several nieces and nephews and a host of good friends. There will be a 1:00 pm funeral service held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Palmyra United Methodist Church with Pastor Garrett Collins officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1pm on Tuesday, December 3,2019 at Palmyra United Methodist Church and other times at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103 or to: Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 Hwy 8 South, Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Lewis family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
