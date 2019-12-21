Lewis, Clayborne Young June 12, 1948 - December 13, 2019 KERNERSVILLE - Clayborne Young Lewis, 71, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Clayborne was born on June 12, 1948 in Sampson County, NC to Clayton Oswald and Lula MacArthur Lewis. He was a loving husband, Daddy, "Gramps," and brother. Clayborne was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church and he retired from RJ Reynolds, later retiring from a 2nd career with Penta Engineering. Clayborne was a veteran of the US Navy, and was a Shellback, meaning he crossed the equator during his military service. He was also a 32nd degree Freemason. He was always happy and cracking jokes to make people laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Clayborne was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Lewis Lawson. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Cheryl Taylor Lewis; a daughter, Christy Strater (Jeremy); two grandchildren, Catherine Grace Strater and Noah MacArthur Strater; a brother, James MacArthur Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 with Pastor Jay Boyce officiating. Memorials may be made to Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital, 3329 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Lewis, Clayborne Young
Service information
Dec 22
Memorial Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Oaklawn Baptist Church
3500 Kernersville Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
3500 Kernersville Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
