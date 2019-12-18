December 27, 1962 - December 16, 2019 Mr. Charles Lloyd "Bo" Lewis, 56, of Mocksville passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born December 27, 1962 in Guilford County to Roy and Ruby Kemp Lewis. Mr. Lewis was employed by Pete's Restaurant in Clemmons where he had worked for the past 8 1/2 years. In his 30-year career, his former and current employers and co-workers described him as humble, hardworking and a good-hearted man. He was preceded in death by a step-son, Allen "Shane" Matthews, Sr.; a nephew, Steven Lewis; and his mother-in-law, Gladys "Granny" Matthews. Surviving is his wife of 26 years, Mitzi Lewis; a son, Jonathan Lewis (Heather); two daughters, Ashley Lewis (Michael) and Melissa Ashley (Robert); nine grandchildren, Kimberly, Hannah (Emory), Conner, Shane, Peyton, Katie, Landen, Delaney and Addison; a sister, Renee Maness (Daniel); two brothers, Steve Lewis (Bonnie) and Robbie Lewis; two brothers-in-law, Byrd Matthews and Tony Matthews (Mary); and his beloved dog, Peanut. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with his granddaughter, Hannah Hutchens officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately