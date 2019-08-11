May 20, 1924 - August 5, 2019 Dr. Raymond Joseph LeStrange, 95, died August 5, 2019. He was born May 20, 1924, in the Bronx, New York City, New York, to Raymond Joseph LeStrange Sr. and Clara Muhlmeyer LeStrange. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 67 years, Ethel Ragnhild Ingeborg Brage LeStrange. He is survived by his son and two daughters, Raymond (Kathy), of Winston-Salem, NC; Renee (Robert Ryshke), of Atlanta, GA, and Susan (Guy Ragan), of Reston, VA. Raymond is also survived by his grandchildren; James LeStrange, Sarah LeStrange, Hilda LeStrange, Linnea Ryshke, and Henry Ragan. Raymond was raised in Queens, New York City. He was an excellent student, having graduated high school and entered college at age 16. At age 19, after graduating from Bethany College (West Virginia), he joined the Navy to serve our country during World War II. His main deployment was aboard the USS Solomons in the North Atlantic theater, as Pharmacist's Mate-Second Class. After receiving his honorable discharge in 1946, Raymond joined the Borden Company, followed by a two-year stint with the Atomic Energy Commission, and finally hiring on with DuPont as a research chemist in 1954, where he worked until retiring in 1991. Throughout his early working years, he continued his education, ultimately receiving two Masters of Science and one Doctor of Philosophy in Organic Chemistry. During his tenure at DuPont (both in Parlin, NJ and Brevard, NC), Raymond rose through the levels of the research group, reaching the level of Senior Research Fellow. He received four United States Patents for his work in improving medical x-ray film. Raymond ("Papaw") led a happy life with his wife, Ethel, being together for almost seventy years. As a young man raised by his mother, he was always active athletically, playing handball, tennis, golf or running cross-country. He and Ethel shared their time together in many ways: playing golf, dancing, travelling, yoga, book group discussions. Even during his years at Salemtowne Retirement Community, he loved every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as those were exercise days. Raymond was always eager to learn and debate, often being the "devil's advocate" in a discussion to make it more stimulating. Having grown up and worked in New York and New Jersey, he gladly welcomed his transfer by DuPont to North Carolina in 1971 to work at the Brevard Plant, where he relished the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the state. He and Ethel lived in Hendersonville from 1971 until 2007, when they moved to Asheville to Givens Estates. They enjoyed their membership at the Hendersonville Country Club and French at the Blue Ridge Community College (Ethel as the professor; Raymond as the student). A celebration of Raymond's life will be held at the Babcock Healthcare Center, Salemtowne Retirement Community, Winston-Salem, on August 31st in the Amos Room. The service will begin at 2:00 PM, with Chaplain Linda Browne officiating. The family welcomes all to the service, as well as the reception which will immediately follow. Special thanks go to the staff of Salemtowne for all the loving care given to Raymond (and Ethel) during their final years, along with the staff of Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, please support the Salemtowne Resident Assistance Fund, for residents in need. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
