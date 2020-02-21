November 14, 1963 - February 18, 2020 LESTER, JR. KING William "Chuck" Chester Lester, Jr., 56, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Chuck was born on November 14, 1963 in Forsyth County to William Chester Lester, Sr. and Josephine Lowe Newsome. He was a caring and loving man, who loved his family more than anything. In addition to his mother, Chuck was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Lester. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Brenda Lee Duncan Lester; father, William Chester Lester, Sr.; daughter, Crystal Lester; 6 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Scott A. Lester, Sr. and Charles W. Lester. There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Roscoe Bowden officiating. Burial will follow at Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Burroughs Funeral Home: P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made to www.burroughsfuneralhome.com, Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Lester family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 WEST

