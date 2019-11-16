January 21, 1946 - November 14, 2019 MOCKSVILLE - Mr. Ralph Hobert Leonard, 73, of Riverdale Road, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his home. He was born January 21, 1946, in Forsyth County to the late Charles Hobert and Ruby Evelyn Byrd Leonard. Mr. Leonard loved fishing, animals, gardening, and music, especially bluegrass. Western shows, NASCAR, wrestling, and football were among his favorite things to watch on TV. He was always known to lend a helping hand to anyone and loved his grandkids dearly. Mr. Leonard will always be remembered as an honest, hard-working man, who cared very much for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Charles Ronald Leonard, Patricia Gail Holmes, David Michael Leonard, and Jacob Eugene Leonard. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Hope Lorraine Howard Leonard of the home; children, Michelle Leonard Surratt (Brian), Lynn Leonard Hopkins, Ralph Keith Leonard (Darlene), all of Lexington, and Wendi Dami-Mendonca (Flavio) of Charleston, SC; 13 grandchildren, Brandon Ginn, Bruce Benson, II, Kaylian Rijnart, Justin Leonard, Corley Winje, Walton K. Surratt, Carlyn Surratt, Terran Dami, Chase Leonard, Ruby Dami, Riley Leonard, Hunter Hopkins, and Lola Dami; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Darren Crotts officiating. Interment will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
