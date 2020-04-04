May 13, 1959 - April 2, 2020 Patricia Lynn Wilkins Leonard, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2020. She was born May 13, 1959 in Forsyth County to William Douglas Wilkins, Sr. and Margaret Mae Yarbrough Reed. She was preceded in death by her father; two sisters, Margaret Scherf and Charlotte Overcash. Surviving are her mother, Margaret Mae Yarbrough Reed; stepfather, Jesse Reed; three sons, Jason Leonard, Michael Leonard, William Leonard; grandchildren; three sisters, Phyllis Wade, Wilma Kirk, Joyce Spaugh; one brother, William Wilkins, Jr.; several nieces and nephews. Due to the Government restrictions a private graveside service will be conducted at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff at the Ivy of Clemmons for the loving care given to Mrs. Leonard. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Leonard family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018

