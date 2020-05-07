January 3, 1955 - April 29, 2020 Ms. Debbie Ann Leonard (affectionately known to many as Ma), 65, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 29, 2020. Debbie was born on January 3, 1955 to Gwendolyn B Mitchell and Jesse J. Leonard. Debbie was a member of Brooks Temple United Methodist Church, and she attended school in Davidson County. Debbie was a very nurturing and loving woman. She owned her own daycare where she kept and raised many children and treated them all as if they were her own. Much like her mother, she loved her family very much. She enjoyed watching the birds and took pride in working in her yard and flowers. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Gwendolyn Leonard; father, Jesse Leonard; granddaughter, Jazmyne Leonard and a niece Ashley Phillips. She leaves to cherish her loving memories her very devoted and loving husband of 40 years, Bobby McClain; her 2 children that she loved dearly, Lisa (Anthony) Leonard of Winston-Salem and Richard (Kim) Leonard of Mocksville; two very special great-nephews that she loved dearly, Theme "TJ" Adams and Christian Miguel of Clemmons; two very special grandchildren, Kaylee Bledsoe and Mason Palmer of Mocksville; four loving and devoted sisters and brothers, Shirley (Paul) Phillips of East Bend, Lorraine Tuttle of Winston-Salem, Claude (Claydes) Leonard of Wadesboro and Barry (Sheila) Leonard of Kings Mountain; ten loving nieces and nephews, Corey (Lawanda) Tuttle, Brian Tuttle, Latasha Tuttle, Marque (Tracey) Kearns, Brandon Leonard, Preston (Whitney) Leonard, Alex (Baria) Jordan, LaKeisha (Jeff) Childress, Keandra (Curtis) Smith and Eddie Quintanilla. She had a host of loving family and friends which she loved dearly. She was loved by many and will truly be missed. A graveside service will be held at Brooks Temple United Methodist Church cemetery with Sheila Leonard officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Debbie Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries