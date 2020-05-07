January 3, 1955 - April 29, 2020 Ms. Debbie Ann Leonard (affectionately known to many as Ma), 65, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 29, 2020. Debbie was born on January 3, 1955 to Gwendolyn B Mitchell and Jesse J. Leonard. Debbie was a member of Brooks Temple United Methodist Church, and she attended school in Davidson County. Debbie was a very nurturing and loving woman. She owned her own daycare where she kept and raised many children and treated them all as if they were her own. Much like her mother, she loved her family very much. She enjoyed watching the birds and took pride in working in her yard and flowers. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Gwendolyn Leonard; father, Jesse Leonard; granddaughter, Jazmyne Leonard and a niece Ashley Phillips. She leaves to cherish her loving memories her very devoted and loving husband of 40 years, Bobby McClain; her 2 children that she loved dearly, Lisa (Anthony) Leonard of Winston-Salem and Richard (Kim) Leonard of Mocksville; two very special great-nephews that she loved dearly, Theme "TJ" Adams and Christian Miguel of Clemmons; two very special grandchildren, Kaylee Bledsoe and Mason Palmer of Mocksville; four loving and devoted sisters and brothers, Shirley (Paul) Phillips of East Bend, Lorraine Tuttle of Winston-Salem, Claude (Claydes) Leonard of Wadesboro and Barry (Sheila) Leonard of Kings Mountain; ten loving nieces and nephews, Corey (Lawanda) Tuttle, Brian Tuttle, Latasha Tuttle, Marque (Tracey) Kearns, Brandon Leonard, Preston (Whitney) Leonard, Alex (Baria) Jordan, LaKeisha (Jeff) Childress, Keandra (Curtis) Smith and Eddie Quintanilla. She had a host of loving family and friends which she loved dearly. She was loved by many and will truly be missed. A graveside service will be held at Brooks Temple United Methodist Church cemetery with Sheila Leonard officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
My Take On Wake: Most of us never saw the real Danny Manning; here’s hoping that’s not the case with Steve Forbes
-
Vivian Burke, a longtime member of the city council and matriarch of a family deeply entrenched in local politics, has died
-
Winston-Salem man dead after collision between motorcycle and an SUV
-
Tyson worker at Wilkesboro processing plant: 'It’s infested now. … We’re between a rock and hard place.'
-
Michael Bunn, found unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning, drawing support from Carolina Thunderbirds hockey fans and others
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately