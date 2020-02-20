Leonard Mocksville - David Leonard, 94, died February 16, 2020. Visitation will be held 6:30-8:30 PM Monday, February 24, at Davie Funeral Service. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 25, at Salisbury National Cemetery.

