November 4, 1941 - January 8, 2020 Ms. Betty Jane Wilson Leonard, 78, of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center after succumbing to lung cancer. She was born in Stokes County to the late Mr. and Mrs. H. Watson Wilson on November 4, 1941. Betty was a caring and giving person. She worked as a nurse for 35 years and loved to cross-stitch in her spare time. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David & Uka Leonard; grandson, Justin Leonard; great granddaughters, Khali and Marley Leonard. A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 4:00 to 5:00 PM, with a service at 5:00 PM with the Rev. John Bishop officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 7262, Hillsborough, NJ 08844-7262. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
