November 28, 1930 - February 22, 2020 Mrs. Elizabeth Monteze East Lentz, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was known to everyone as "Sis," she was born in Forsyth County to the late Harvey East and Ruth Lancaster East on November 28, 1930. She was married to the love of her life, Al, for over 68 years. Sis loved to cook and solve puzzles from the newspaper and puzzle books; she enjoyed traveling and going shopping. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Harold East. She is survived by her husband, Allen Lentz; brother, John East and wife Gay; nephew, David East and wife Cindy; several extended family members. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Ron Schuyler and Pastor Clarence Huie officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Committal will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Lentz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries