January 12, 1918 - November 28, 2019 Mrs. Sally Elaine Mallard Lennon, age 101, peacefully passed away on November 28, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. Sally was born January 12, 1918 in Jones County, NC to Robert Whitfield and Eula Scott Mallard. Sally was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Woodrow Wilson Lennon, her brother, Lester (Robert) Mallard, her sisters, Iva Lee Parker and Eula Mae McInnis. Sally is survived by her sister, Ozelle Allen and her devoted children; Glenda Kwascha (George); Dennis Lennon (Martha) and Carol Clayton Treadway (Ken); four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sally and her husband were active for many years in Baptist churches in Wilmington, North Carolina, including Calvary Baptist and Winter Park Baptist. After relocating to Winston-Salem in 2016, she looked for a local church with a WMU and made arrangements to attend College Park Baptist Church. Although her failing health kept her from regular attendance, the church family embraced her and loved her well during her last days. She was a lifelong volunteer at the International Seamen's Center in Wilmington and participated on both short-term local and foreign mission trips throughout her life. Sally's passion for helping others led her to begin the English as a second language program in Wilmington. Under her leadership, she trained more than 2,000 ESL tutors who, in turn, taught English to thousands. She trained more than 1,000 literacy tutors who helped adults earn GED diplomas, college degrees and jobs. Her devotion to literacy missions led to the growth of Chinese, Korean and Spanish-speaking churches. This ministry endeared her to the international community in Wilmington and many in other countries. Sally received the Governor's Award for Outstanding Community Leader of Volunteers for New Hanover County in 1983 for exemplary community involvement and outstanding accomplishments in Wilmington. A service of celebration and remembrance will be conducted at Winter Park Baptist Church, 4700 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC at 2 p.m. on January 10, 2020. The family will greet friends at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC. The family expresses their deep appreciation to the entire staff at Arbor Acres Retirement Community and to Trellis Supportive Care for the tender attention provided. Sally Lennon suggested that any expression of remembrance be made to: NC Baptist Children's Home, Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360 or to a preferred ministry. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
