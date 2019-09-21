August 17, 1931 - September 19, 2019 MADISON Harvey Clemons "H.C." Lemons, Jr., 88, passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Stokes County Nursing Home. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment will follow in Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the home of the daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Tony Joyce. Mr. Lemons was born August 17, 1931, in Stokes County, to the late Harvey C. Lemons, Sr. and the late Emma James Lemons. He was a member of Meadows Baptist Church. He served in the US Navy for 20 years and retired from the NC Department of Corrections. He loved Duke basketball, the Atlanta Braves, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the four great-grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Louise Smithey Lemons. Survivors include two sons, Marty Lemons (Robin) and Lonnie Lemons (Melinda); a daughter, Rose L. Joyce (Tony); five grandchildren, Cody Lemons (Gabrielle), Jodie Booth (Casey), Christopher Joyce (Katie), Jonathan Lemons, and Michael Lemons; and four great-grandchildren, Ruthie Joyce, Josee Lemons, Jorgee Lemons, and Austen Ella Booth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stokes County Nursing Home Activities Dept., PO Box 10, Danbury, NC 27016. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
