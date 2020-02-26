April 20, 1944 - February 24, 2020 PFAFFTOWN - John Charles Leiser, Jr. passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice on Monday, February 24, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Bayonne, NJ to John C. Leiser, Sr. and Margaret Leiser and moved to NC when he was a couple years old. He graduated from Hanes High Scool in 1962 and was then drafted into the US Army. After his stint in Korea, he returned home to his job at RJR Archer where he worked for 30 years until retirement. He was preceded in death by both parents. His smartass comments and memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 46 years, Kaye Leiser, one daughter Jennifer Swink (Mark) of Shelby, NC and one son Charles Leiser of Kernersville and one grand daughter that he loved more than anything, Gabrielle Swink. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Barbara Cline (Jimmy) and Nancy Tinga (John) and one brother, George Leiser. He also leaves behind one furbaby, Noel. John enjoyed fishing, watching hockey, fixing anything that was broke and eating. The family would like to thank the staff at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House and very special thanks to neighbors Bill York and Dan Ozimek for all their help during this difficult time. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. For anyone that wishes to make a donation in Johns memory please send them to WSYHA-Sled Hockey, WSYHA c/o Marianne Livengood, 816 Robin Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 and note sled hockey in memo section of check.
Most Popular
-
Routine Uber ride takes a frightening turn for local business owner
-
Forsyth's second Cracker Barrel opens off Union Cross Road
-
Schools closed Friday in Winston-Salem/Forsyth
-
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
-
Hold off on new trial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, N.C. Attorney General says in petition to N.C. Supreme Court
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately