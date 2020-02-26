April 20, 1944 - February 24, 2020 PFAFFTOWN - John Charles Leiser, Jr. passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice on Monday, February 24, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Bayonne, NJ to John C. Leiser, Sr. and Margaret Leiser and moved to NC when he was a couple years old. He graduated from Hanes High Scool in 1962 and was then drafted into the US Army. After his stint in Korea, he returned home to his job at RJR Archer where he worked for 30 years until retirement. He was preceded in death by both parents. His smartass comments and memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 46 years, Kaye Leiser, one daughter Jennifer Swink (Mark) of Shelby, NC and one son Charles Leiser of Kernersville and one grand daughter that he loved more than anything, Gabrielle Swink. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Barbara Cline (Jimmy) and Nancy Tinga (John) and one brother, George Leiser. He also leaves behind one furbaby, Noel. John enjoyed fishing, watching hockey, fixing anything that was broke and eating. The family would like to thank the staff at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House and very special thanks to neighbors Bill York and Dan Ozimek for all their help during this difficult time. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. For anyone that wishes to make a donation in Johns memory please send them to WSYHA-Sled Hockey, WSYHA c/o Marianne Livengood, 816 Robin Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 and note sled hockey in memo section of check.

To plant a tree in memory of Leiser Jr. John Charles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

