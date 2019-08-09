June 12, 1929 - July 29, 2019 Harold Ray Leiby passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem on July 29, 2019, just plumb wore out after a long and fulfilling life. Harold celebrated his 90th birthday on June 12, 2019 with ice cream and the same old stories of his days in the Navy, both of which he savored. After six years of honorable service to our nation's armed forces (including a free trip to Korea, courtesy of President Truman), this Ohio boy moved to the high desert of southern California, where he taught school in a two-room schoolhouse for many years. His love of nature was imparted to many young students, and was attested to by the jars of weird and exotic specimens which he kept throughout his life (much to the chagrin of the staff at Brighton Gardens in the last six years). In 1992, Harold married the love of his life, Josephine (Juran) Leiby. Soon thereafter they moved to the Asheville area in North Carolina. Each of their homes they adorned with flowers and plant and they immersed themselves in local culture, history and arts and music traditions until her death in 2013. Harold volunteered for Western North Carolina Nature Center in Asheville and enjoyed home projects and stained glass work. A man of faith, Harold honored his vows to support the church with his prayers, his presence, his gifts, and his service. Harold is survived by his stepchildren, Peter Juran (Beth), David Juran (Debbie), Mel Kearney (Dave) and Peg Mayor (Tom) as well as his adoring nieces and nephews, Loretta Read, Patricia Phillips, Ralph Leiby, Jr., Mark Leiby, and Pamela (Leiby) Wisner. Rather than sending flowers, Harold would have recommended helping yourself to a big slice of homemade pie and making a gift to a favorite charity. Trellis Supportive Care would be an excellent choice. Bon Voyage, Harold!

