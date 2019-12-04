September 3, 1932 - November 27, 2019 Mrs. Caroline Cunningham Leftwich, 87, passed away on November 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at United Metropolitan Baptist Church; family fisitation 11:00 AM. Interment at Salisbury National Cemetery, December 9, at 10 AM. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

