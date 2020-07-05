March 27, 1928 - July 1, 2020 William Elzie Lefler, age 92, died at Trinity Elms nursing facility on July 1, 2020 of natural causes. Mr. Lefler was born in Rowan County on March 27, 1928 as one of seven siblings to Jessie Bostian Lefler and Claude L. Lefler. He was preceded in death by his parents and four of his siblings. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Frances Beck Lefler. Bill is survived by his brother Jack Lefler (Mary Lena) of West Virginia and sister Jean Clow of Utah. He is also survived by his daughter Lauren Sidden Key and son-in-law Ronald Key; beloved grandson Shaun L. Key and wife Gayle; and two step-great-granddaughters, Grace and Faith Tubbs as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and for the past 24 years was a member of Augsburg Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem. He was a former member and continued supporter of Shiloh Lutheran Church in Lewisville, NC. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens for immediate family only, with Pastor Lori Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gifts to Shiloh Lutheran Church. Many, many thanks to the wonderful staff at Trinity Elms for their care and attention to Bill during his time there. May God richly bless you all. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
