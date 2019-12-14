November 19, 1923 - December 12, 2019 Mary Cortez Lee, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 12, 2019. Mary was born on November 19, 1923 to the late Edward Wilson and Otherine Wilson in St. Louis, Missouri. Mary worked for many years as a Headstart teacher until her retirement. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Lee, her sister, Ruth Johnson, a brother Reginald Wilson, and grandson Darion George. Surviving are her daughter Clarice George of Winston-Salem, a granddaughter, Daya Patton of Winston-Salem, two great-grandchildren Jordyn Patton and Malaya Patton, three special nieces Cynthia Hall, Otherine Neisler, and Regina Wilson and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, located at 1151 14th Street in Winston-Salem. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the caregivers at Southfork Assisted Living and Community Home Care and Hospice for their care, compassion, and kindness.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately