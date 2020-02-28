November 6, 1934 - February 19, 2020 James Marion Lee, Jr., 85, of Pfafftown passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1934 in Forsyth County to James Marion Lee, Sr. and Virginia Thornton Lee. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Jim loved flying and enjoyed woodworking as well. He was a devoted husband and a loving father. Surviving are his wife, Wanda Lee; three sons, Dennis Cochrain, Mike Lee and Jeff Lee; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons Chapel. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

