May 2, 1935 - December 1, 2019 Barbara Jean Ledwell passed away on December 1, 2019 in Danbury at the age of 84. She was born in Winston-Salem on May 2, 1935 to the late Paul Everett and Carrie Hicks Ledwell. She retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco as a secretary after working there over 30 years. Barbara loved flowers and her trips to the beach. She had a heart for animals and loved her pets. She is survived by her cousin, Pamela (H.L.) Johnson, and second cousin, Lisa (Ronald) Johnson. A funeral service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park in the mausoleum on Friday, December 6th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Forsyth County Humane Society. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
