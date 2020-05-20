February 10, 1932 - May 18, 2020 Mrs. Alta Welch Ledford, 88, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1932 in Davidson County to Creed Carlos Welch and Ruth Mize Welch. Alta was a member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church. She retired from Bell South Telephone Company after 34 years of service. Alta loved fishing, dancing, and country music. She enjoyed traveling and going to the beach. Alta enjoyed working in her garden and canning food. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Everyone who had the privilege to know her, will miss her greatly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Surviving are her husband, Harold Ledford, Sr.; children, Susan Ledford Elliott and Harold Ledford, Jr. and wife, Andrea; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current public health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jerry Evans officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Alta Ledford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries