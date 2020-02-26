July 23, 1941 - February 23, 2020 Alice Marie Biles LeCompte, 78, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 with Rev. Jonathan Robbins officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. A native of Winston-Salem, NC, Marie was the wife of the late James Leonard "Jim" LeCompte and the daughter of the late James Kenneth Biles and Alice Marie Broadway Biles. Survivors include her sons, George Kenneth LeCompte and wife, Debbe Eudy LeCompte, and James Leonard LeCompte, II and wife, Sherri Leigh LeCompte; grandchildren, Stephanie Ellington Scott and husband, Travis, Grayson LeCompte, Nicholas LeCompte, Peyton LeCompte, and Abigail LeCompte; great grandchildren, Rylee Page Scott, and Harper Leigh LeCompte; and sisters, Martha Biles Radiloff, and Jane Biles Page. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Summit Church, 4440 High Point Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

