Leak, Alfred K. March 18, 1940 - May 19, 2020 Rev. Alfred K. Leak, Sr. was born on March 18, 1940 in Winston-Salem to the late Rev. Dr. Flenzie A. Leak and Ruth Bennett Leak. He attended the local schools and studied Electrical Engineering at NC A&T State University. Rev. Leak graduated from High Point College. He was employed at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and pastored in both the AME Zion and United Methodist Church. Rev. Leak passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Bennett. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Bruce Leak; his children: Anita Leak, Angela L. Ingram, Alfred (Karen) Leak, Jr. and Amanda L. (Steven) Alexander; their mother, Ann (Dr. Harry) Caldwell; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; his brother, Charles Leak; his best friend who was like a brother, Rev. John Shore; devoted friend and caregiver, Patricia Brodie; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be private and there will be no public viewing. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Leak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

