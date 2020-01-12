Lazer, Deborah August 3, 1957 - November 8, 2019 Deborah Ann Lazer, 62, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Hospice Home at High Point. Deb Lazer was born on August 3, 1957, in Glen Cove, New York. She attended Goucher College in Baltimore considering a career as an NYPD officer. After injuries sustained from a car accident, she took a job in the corporate world but ultimately left to pursue her love of yoga. She lived on the West Coast for many years always dreaming of being bi-coastal. She moved to Winston-Salem in the late 1990s. Her businesses Pretzel Logic Yoga and Pressing Kneads Therapeutic Bodywork provided highly sought after services. Since 1979, she developed her practice with renowned instructors from all over the world. She was a pioneer in bringing a unique variation of the art of power flow yoga to Winston-Salem. She kept medical reference books within close reach in her studio as she was always searching for new and innovative ways to best help her clients. Many overcame pain through her gifted hands. Those who were fortunate to experience her classes or her bodywork will find her hard if not impossible to replace. Outside of her profession, Deb demonstrated the capacity to have a conversation with anyone from any walk of life about any topic. She had a quick wit and amazing memory. She was proud of her NY Times crossword puzzle skills and was known to regularly quiz her students and clients on current events or read them articles from the NY Times. "Come to the top of the mat, toes, and heels together. Only nostril breathing for the next hour and a half." Those who knew and loved Deb recognized this as a call to action, to focus on self and practice in the absence of everything else for the next 90 minutes. Lazer, died November 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. In the last weeks and months of her life, as well as in her last moments, Deb was surrounded by a circle of friends who supported her and cared for her needs. She is survived by her beloved cat Squeak, her brother, David and his wife Caroline Levy and two nephews Brett Lazer and Evan Lazer. She was predeceased by her parents the Honorable Leon D. Lazer and Renee Rubel Lazer. A celebration of life service is planned for January 16, 2020, at 4:30 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem (4055 Robinhood Road). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Forsyth Humane Society and/or Hospice of the Piedmont, High Point, NC. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1726 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately