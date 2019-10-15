Layne, Ryan October 8, 1980 - October 13, 2019 Tobaccoville, NC Ryan Layne, 39, of Tobaccoville passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Ryan was born October 8, 1980 in Richlands, VA to Douglas Layne Sr. and Linda Effler Layne. He graduated from South Stokes High School in 1998, and continued his education at Forsyth Technical Community College, earning his Associates Degree in Respiratory Therapy. Ryan was a loving son and brother with a very big heart. He loved fishing, hunting, and riding four wheelers. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Linda Effler Layne, father, Douglas Layne, Sr. brother, Douglas Layne, Jr. and wife Bryn, aunts and uncles: Charlotte Valenzuela and husband Manuel, Lawrence Effler and wife Carol, Kathy McCoy, Kerry Effler and wife Regina, and Gary Layne, two goddaughters: Makenzie and Zoey Stuart, and many cousins and friends he loved dearly. The family will receive friends and loved ones Tuesday, October 14, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 15, 2019 at Slate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Blakley and Desiree' Blakley officiating. Entombment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ryan Layne. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
