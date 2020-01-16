September 2, 1935 - January 12, 2020 Her family love for her husband and her two daughters and her faith defined the life of Edith Clara Ray Layell, who died Sunday at age 84. Edith and her late husband of 52 years, Joe, instilled the importance of family in daughters Cynthia and Valerie, values they have carried forward today in raising their own families. But they also led them to lives in Christ, not only in professions of faith but through service. Traveling was one of Edith's favorite activities. Among her destinations were the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia and Fiji, yet picnics with family to the North Carolina Mountains, vacations along the Carolina coast and trips to see her grandchildren created some of her best memories. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the Chancel Choir. Edith sang with a community chorus, served with Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and with Elkin City Schools. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by Joe Layell. Survivors include daugher Cynthia Layell Hartis of Greensboro; daughter Valerie Layell Wooten and her husband, Eddie, of Greensboro; grandchildren Will Wooten and his wife Briana of Alexandria, Va., Joe Wooten of Greensboro and Anna Hartis of Greensboro; sister, Sally Ray Tulbert of Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Edith's life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at First Baptist Church in Elkin. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave, Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
