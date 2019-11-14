MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Margaret Lazenby Lawson, formerly of East Lake Drive, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Trinity Elms in Clemmons. She was born in Iredell County, to the late Robert Glenn and Elsie Lenore Owings Lazenby. Being married to her husband, who was a career-long member of the Air Force, they lived in Europe for many years, and even called several places in the United States home. Mrs. Lawson enjoyed traveling, was a Christian, and member of First United Methodist Church of Mocksville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Richard Harold Lawson, Sr. Survivors include three children, Dennis Wayne Moore of Shelby, Sheri Dawn Mack (Richard) of Mooresville, and Robin Denise Perry of Mocksville; two siblings, Charles "Buddy" Turner Lazenby, and Teresa Kay Crawford; six grandchildren, Richard Lee Moore, Sheri Lynn Goode, Jennifer Couch Reid, Cheson Curry Holtzclaw, Christopher Ryan Perry, and Nicole Dawn Thompson; and twelve great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Glenn L. Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
