June 1, 1949 - October 14, 2019 Mr. Kenneth Wayne Lawson, 70, of Elkin, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born in Stokes County on June 1, 1949 to the late Alvin Roy and Barbara George Lawson. After retiring from R.J. Reynolds, Mr. Lawson extended his education going into the medical field and became an LPN working for the American Red Cross. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family and friends. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Molly Lawson; daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Vernon Tackett, Lauren and Jeremy Martin; sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Kate Lawson, Chris and Laura Johnson; grandchildren, Elizabeth Tackett, Ivy Tackett, Ashton Giles, Madi Grace Martin, and Baby Girl Lawson due in November 2019; special fur baby Nugget; sister and brother-in-law, Gay and Russ Riggan; a niece, Leah; nephews, Johnny, Daniel and Matthew; several cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Chambers; a brother, Michael Gray "Mike" Lawson. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Mark George officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2:30 PM until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Pasani and the LVAD Team at WFBMC and all the staff on the 7th floor Reynolds Tower and also the staff at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for the wonderful care given to Mr. Lawson during his illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home Chapel 206 W. Pine St, Mt. Airy, NC 27030
