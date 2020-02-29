November 19, 1934 - February 26, 2020 John Lewis Lawson, 85, joined his parents and siblings in Heaven on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after five years of declining health. Mr. Lawson was born on November 19, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Caleb Lawson and Addie Lawson. John was a 1953 graduate of Pine Hall High School and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army. He retired from Pine Hall Brick and was an avid golfer as long as his health permitted. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Maude Hicks, Lily Hicks and Martha Williams; brothers, Jacob, Floyd, C.L. and Stoney Lawson. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Hicks Lawson; sons, Randy Lawson (Dura) and Steven Lawson (Lydia); grandsons, Josh Lawson and Ben Lawson (April); great-grandson, Ethan Lawson; step-grandchildren, Jasmine and Cory Locklear and step-great-grandson, Josh Baxley. Special thanks to Lisa Sizemore, Cindy Orman, Heather Forgay and Edna Sands. There will be no formal service. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, N.C.
