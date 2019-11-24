September 26, 1963 - November 22, 2019 Jennifer Roberts Lawson, 56, of Advance, North Carolina, went to be with Jesus on Friday, November 22, 2019 after she won her fight with cancer. She was born in Louisburg, North Carolina and was the daughter of Euette Roberts Jr. and Maude Maloney and was the sister of Ken Roberts and wife Marie, along with Kim Wilson and Cindy Alexander. She was a dedicated employee at ADT security for 18 years. She loved working in her yard to make it look heavenly by planting flowers and feeding the birds. She also looked forward to going to Hillsdale United Methodist Church every Sunday to worship the Lord and thank Him for all of the blessings He had given her. Her true joy in life was making memories with her six grandchildren who loved their Grammy. She spoiled them rotten and would do anything to see them smile. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband and love of her life, Eddie Lawson; her two children: Ashley Hughes and husband Aaron of Advance, NC; her son, Dustin Akers and wife Arielle of Hope Mills, NC; two stepchildren: Butchie Lawson and spouse Norbert of Boca Raton, FL; Redonna Lawson of Gate City, VA; six grandchildren: Evan, Landon, and Olivia Hughes of Advance, NC; Isabella Lawson of Gate City, VA; Hunter and Dakota Akers of Hope Mills, NC. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at Hillsdale United Methodist Church in Advance, NC. The family will receive visitors from 12:00-1:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, NC. Pallbearers will be Aaron Hughes, Ryan Hughes, Tim Lawson, Rick Lawson, Bill Gross, and John Gross. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center. Memorial gifts can be mailed to Wake Forest Baptist Health, Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, PO Box 571021, Winston Salem, NC 27157. The family would like to thank Dr. Rocha Lima, Olivia Ogburn, and all of the other dedicated staff at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center for all of the loving care they have provided the past 15 months. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately