February 23, 1934 - August 2, 2019 Harold Gray Lawson passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. He was born February 23, 1934 in Forsyth County to Lily Vanhoy Lawson and Wesley Howard Lawson. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by his wife Martha Boose Lawson and daughter Michelle Lawson Owens. He is survived by his daughters Karen Lawson Hill (Richard) and Karen Lawson (Frank); sons Steve Lawson (Paula) and Shayne Lawson (Beth); seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Road from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

