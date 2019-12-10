August 14, 1935 - December 7, 2019 Dorothy Lee Lawson, 84, of King, NC passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care House. She was born on August 14, 1935 in Pontiac, Illinois. She was a role model of perseverance and strength and was unwavering in her sacrificial love for her children and grandchildren. She exhibited a servant's heart with a wit and spunk that will be remembered by all that knew her. She walked daily as a Proverbs 31 woman. She was a member of First Baptist Church, King, NC. Dorothy is survived by her three children, Tina Barr (Frankie) and Timothy Lawson (Esther) of King and Tammy Wright (Milton) of Winston-Salem. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Dawn Petoskey, Eric Barr, Chris Lawson, Matthew Lawson, Carrie Wright, and Margaret Thompson and eight great-grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Brad and Brian Barr. She was supported and loved throughout her adult life and in her final days by her sister-in-law, Linda Odgers. Preceding her in death are her husband, Arthur Lawson and siblings, Dana Odgers, Leonard Odgers, and Donna Compton. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 11th at 11:00 AM at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, following the interment at King Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Trellis Supportive Care House, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or King Outreach, 13 Kingsway Dr., King, NC 27021. 1 Peter 4:10-11, "As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace: whoever speaks, as one who speaks oracles of God: whoever serves, as one who serves by the strength that God supplies, in order that in everything God may be glorified through Jesus Christ. To him belong glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen." Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Lee Odgers Lawson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
