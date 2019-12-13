November 28, 1943 - December 10, 2019 Calvin R. Lawson, age 76, of Amelia, VA, formerly of Winston-Salem, NC, joined our heavenly father on December 10, 2019. Originally from NC, he moved to VA upon retirement from RJ Reynolds. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hutchinson Lawson; children, J.C. Coleman (Stephanie) and Christy Cosner (Joey); grandchildren, Walker, Colbie, Logan and Coleman, all of Amelia, VA; sisters, Ruth Stanley, Kay Wiles and brother Jerry Lawson of NC. Calvin was preceded in death by father and mother, Rete and Vermell Lawson, of NC and brother, Kenneth Stilley of AL. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Amelia Veteran's Center, 16440 Five Forks Road, Amelia, Virginia, with a reception following.
