Yorktown, VA - Barbara Lawson was called home to be with the Lord, and rest on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved mother and grandmother, she is survived by four children, Lynne Enneking (David), Randy Beeson (Cindy), Butch Beeson (June), Scott Lawson (Missey); eight grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends' viewing will be held at Amory Funeral Home at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 16th. The graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately