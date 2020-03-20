November 14, 1941 - March 17, 2020 Edith Eno Laws, 78, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a lengthy illness. She was born November 14, 1941 in New York, NY to Charles Eno and Constance Nuccio. She was retired from Hanesbrand. Edith enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge club, but loving her 5 grandchildren brought her the most joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Douglas Laws and a son, Timothy Mark Laws. Surviving are two sons, David Wayne Laws (wife, Jodie) and Scott Allen Laws (wife, Inger); five grandchildren, Rachel, Allyson, Garrett, Corinne and Zachary; a brother, Robert Padgett; and three sisters, Carol Eno, Robbie Feltrin and Vernetta Miller. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Laws as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries