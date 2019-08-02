September 14, 1960 - July 31, 2019 Ms. Angela Dee Wall Lawrence, 58, of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 14, 1960 in Forsyth County to Charlie Thomas Wall, Jr. and Margaret Moore Wall. She was beautiful, outgoing, full of spirit and everything a fairy princess should be. Rest easy my fairy queen. The world will certainly be a different place without you. She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Lawrence, her mother, Margaret Wall, her sister, Debra Laclair, all of Winston-Salem; her brother, Will Wall and wife, Kendra Carter Wall of Eureka Springs, AR, three nieces, one nephew and one great-niece. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home on Silas Creek Parkway. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
