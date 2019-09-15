March 25, 1935 - September 1, 2019 Robert Bowden Law, aged 84, passed away on September 1, 2019. He was born at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, to David Upton Law and Mary Elizabeth Bowden, the youngest of three children. He was the last of his generation, his brother Gerry and sister Patsy having both moved on. He graduated from RJ Reynolds High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the normal course of time and in 1962 pursued Graduate level coursework at Carolina and later that year at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan. A lifelong learner, he received his Masters in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1995 at the age of 60. His time spent as an English teacher and working in an urban orphanage in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic between 1962 and 1964 was pivotal to his life and career. There he met his first wife and there he developed his love of and proficiency in the Spanish language. After the Peace Corps, he returned to North Carolina to work in Durham, organizing anti-poverty programs with the North Carolina Fund; and in 1966, he began his lengthy career at the Experiment in Self-Reliance, begun under the Johnson Administration's War on Poverty. Bob retired as Executive Director of ESR in 1997. Over more than 30 years, he worked with many groups in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and the State of North Carolina, all with the aim to lift people out of poverty. He served organizations such as: Trans-Aid, The Piedmont Triad Council of Governments, Headstart, Northwest Child Development, and the North Carolina Community Action Association where he was the Vice Chairman of the Council of Executive Directors for many years. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan, and the large family that they held between them - Clara (Bill) Blalock, Lucinda (Joseph) Lechleider, Colonel Robert (Melissa) Law, Max (Amie) Hutchison, Michael (Carly) Law, and a passel of beloved grandchildren and a smattering of great-grandchildren. Christmas Day always saw a very large and festive family gathering at Bob and Susan's home - a tradition and a cherished memory. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 28th at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC. A close and old friend, John Swallow, held a fitting toast upon hearing of Bob's death: "To his strong sense of justice, curiosity and intellect; his love of inherently worthy things such as opera and history; and his interest in people. We will miss him deeply." Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
