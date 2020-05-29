January 6, 1919 - May 26, 2020 On May 26, 2020 we lost Josephine Moretz Shipley Lauerman at the tender age of 101. Jo was a great lover of art, golf, nature, and family. She was born January 6, 1919, in Hickory, NC, the seventh of eight children of Joseph Alfred Moretz and Elizabeth Leonard Moretz. Her childhood was idyllic, full of storied adventures and misadventures with this large brood of ultimately successful siblings. After graduating as salutatorian from Lenoir Rhyne College in Hickory, she taught at Hickory Junior High and Wiley Elementary in Winston-Salem. During World War II she joined the war effort as an air traffic controller in Atlanta, Memphis, and Washington D.C. After the war she returned to teaching, this time in Quantico, VA, and then moved home to Hickory to live with her widowed mother and work at Spainhour's department store. In 1948 she married Edward Taylor Shipley, settled in Winston-Salem, raised three children, and participated in the art, civic, and social life of the city. Ed had a successful career with Wachovia until his death in 1970. Newly widowed, Jo returned to school to study art, a life-long passion, at UNC-Greensboro and Wake Forest University, receiving a BFA degree from UNC-G. In 1974 she married Captain Henry (Hank) Conrad Lauerman, USN Retired, a professor at the Wake Forest University School of Law. Hank and Jo were charter members of Elk River Club in Banner Elk, NC and enjoyed many years of golf and social life until his death in 2005. They also traveled widely both domestically and internationally, she, always with the eye of an artist. Jo was active in Associated Artists of Winston-Salem as a watercolorist, oil painter, lithographer, silk screener, and sculptor. Many of her works were of her trips, landscapes or nature trees, flowers, vegetables, and gardens. She exhibited frequently and her art was included in the collections of RJ Reynolds, Wachovia and the Hickory Museum of Art. Her lithograph "Carolina Spring" was chosen for the Governor's Business Award to be awarded by NC to significant contributors to the cultural environment of the state. She was an active member of St Paul's Episcopal Church, where she arranged the altar flowers for many years. She loved gardening and especially wildflowers. She was also active in the Junior League of Winston-Salem, the Little Greens Garden Club, the Mary Symington Book Club, the PTAs of her children's schools and other organizations. She was an avid golfer and bridge player at Old Town Club, Elk River Club and Bermuda Run Country Club. A product of the Great Depression, Jo never let anything go to waste or allow things to appear "showy or overdone." She valued subtlety and simplicity: painting a lone iris, carrying five clubs in her golf bag, or sipping a single Old Fashioned "with no sugar." She encouraged family to clean their plates, often threatening with her "roving fork." She loved people and was happiest in the company of friends and family. She never wanted the party to end. A wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her son Edward Taylor Shipley, Jr. of Winston-Salem and his wife Alston and their three sons Ted (Kim) of Wilmington, NC, Bill (Kira) of Charleston, SC and John (Meg) of Winston-Salem; her daughter Susan Elizabeth Shipley of San Anselmo, CA and her husband Craig Allison and their daughter Jenny (Jimmy); her son James Davis Shipley of Lothian, MD and his wife Peggy and their son, Adam. She is also survived by her step-son Thomas Conrad Lauerman of Bethesda, MD and his wife Kim and their three children Margaret, Andrea Fallon (Tim) and Paul. She was predeceased by her step daughter Nora Lauerman. Her great-grandchildren are Taylor, Carter, Grant, Anna and Addie Shipley and Nell and Paige Fallon. Aunt Josephine is also survived by 21 nephews and nieces and their families. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be at a future date to be determined. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bermuda Village and Arbor Acres for their loving care of Jo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Arbor Acres or St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made to Salem Funeral Home at www.salemfh.com/. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
