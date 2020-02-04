May 6, 1952 - February 1, 2020 Mrs. Margaret "Maggie" Burger Laudien, 67, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's surrounded by her family. Maggie was born May 6, 1952 in Forsyth County to the late Roy Burger, Sr. and May Nixon Burger. She was a faithful Christian and loved life. She loved growing up with six siblings and dogs. Her talents of design, color and shapes were celebrated at her favorite job at Lucia Inc in Winston-Salem as a Design Assistant. Maggie's favorite activity was to create something fun, colorful and cheerful. She did that with her smile, her laughter, her happiness and her compassion for others including dogs and horses. Maggie touched many hearts and we thank her so much. Surviving are her husband, Sven; son, Samuel Byerly II; granddaughter, Sara Jordan; sisters, Emily, Julia, Barbara and brother, Roy Jr. and many family members and friends. She is reunited with her parents, two sisters and friends. A visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller in Lewisville. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Laudien, Margaret "Maggie" Burger
