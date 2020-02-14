October 26, 1966 - February 10, 2020 On February 10, 2020, former Winston-Salem model and entrepreneur, Roberta Lynne Latten-Reinhardt was given her wings to go be with her heavenly father. Roberta was born October 26, 1966 in Elkin, NC and was 53 years old. Roberta attended Jonesville Elementary, Elkin High School, and Queens College. She modeled professionally for 5 years. Afterward, she was employed at Champion Industries in Winston Salem, NC for several years before relocating to Charleston, SC. She worked for Synter Resources Group before becoming ill and retiring. Roberta had always been creative. She enjoyed painting, fashion design, and graphic designing. After her retirement Roberta pursued what she loved best, which was fashion, and was CEO of her online boutique Posh by Robyn LLC. Roberta will always be remembered by her family and dear friends. Roberta was preceded in death by her father, William Arthur King; and grandparents, Marshall (Gertrude) Hampton and Arthur (Cleo) King. She leaves to mourn her loving husband of 15 years, Colonel Reinhardt; two daughters, Lauren Nicole Latten of Atlanta, GA and Brittany Shanice Latten of Columbus, GA; two grandchildren, K'Lynne Amani Latten and Italy Parys Latten; parents, Bertie Louise Hampton of W-S, NC and Robert Dan Morrison of North Wilkesboro, NC; six siblings, Dana (Larry) Morrison Milligan and Anita Louise Morrison, both of W-S, NC, William (Bobbie Jo) Morrison of Statesville, NC, Katina (Ephraim) Wheeler of Perry, GA, Sandra Mackey, and Pamela Wise; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Leon) Davenport and Silvia Smith, both of W-S, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing celebration will be held at 3:30 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel, 822 Carl Russell Ave., W-S, NC 27101 with Reverend Richard Moore officiating. The family visitation will be held from 2:30 pm until 3:30 pm on Saturday at the chapel. The family repast will be held following the services at the Enterprise Center, 1922 MLK, Jr. Dr., W-S, NC 27107. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
