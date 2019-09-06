March 23, 1926 - August 28, 2019 John Joseph Latini was born on March 23, 1926 to Mariano and Virginia Coresi Latini in Dayton, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Delfredo, Eugene, Anthony, Angelo, Nello Latini, all of Kittanning, PA.; stepdaughter Jennifer Pizzuti, MI. He is survived by his devoted wife and constant companion, Annette "Anne" Latini; sons, James (Valerie) and John (Kathy) Latini of CA.; granddaughters, Nicole and Michelle Latini; grandson, Etan (Tina); great-granddaughters, Mary Rose and Alexus Roberts; great-grandsons, Aleczander and Marcus Latini, all of whom reside in CA; stepson, David Pizzuti and step-grandsons William and Charles Pizzuti of MI; his only sister, Rose Patsy, of PA. John proudly served in the 94th Infantry Regiment with the 3rd Army in Europe, during which he was a Purple Heart recipient. He went on to study education at Edinboro University in PA, intending to teach high school as well as to coach football and baseball, since he loved playing both in high school and college. Instead, he began his remarkable 40-year career in 1953 on the assembly line with the Ford Motor Company in Los Angeles, CA. He was destined to succeed because of his desire for excellence in all that he did. He became an assembly plant manager in Atlanta, GA and Wayne, MI and his legend is perhaps still talked about as the man who made the front page of the Wall Street Journal in 1981. In 1987, John Peters cited him as "an Executive Champion" in his book "Thriving On Chaos." He was known to have told a colleague that, "It is very easy to allow people to fail, but difficult to force them to succeed." He became quite a coach after all. After retiring in 1993, he and Anne retired to Holland, MI to revel in the serenity of Lake Michigan. He enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross, reading, traveling, playing golf and spending time with family and friends including annual attendance at the four generation Latini reunions in PA. Eventually condo living in Saugatuck, MI beckoned in the name of "downsizing," but a life on a beautiful golf course was a great choice and opened the door to making many new and enduring friendships before moving to Winston-Salem, NC to live at Homestead Hills. A private memorial service will be held at the lakeshore of Lake Michigan. Any memorial gifts would be appreciated and may be sent to Hospice or the American Red Cross chapter near your home. Reverend Andy Fierro officiating, a celebration of life will take place in Winston-Salem, NC. Professional service entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Chapel. Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to sign an online register book or to leave a memory.
